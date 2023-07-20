Short Interest in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Expands By 14.7%

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 896,400 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 781,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Acer Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACER opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.60. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.56.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $1.37. Analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acer Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 99,335 shares in the last quarter. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acer Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.