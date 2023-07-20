Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Decreases By 24.8%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Free Report) by 273.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of ACGLN stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $21.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.2844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

