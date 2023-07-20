Short Interest in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Rises By 10.1%

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 115.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

