Short Interest in Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Increases By 25.6%

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,184,400 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the June 15th total of 4,127,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 117.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.61) in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($12.02) in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.80 ($15.51) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.61) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $14.45.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

See Also

