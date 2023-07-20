Short Interest in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Decreases By 14.1%

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

First Foundation Stock Performance

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. First Foundation has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $302.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.88.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). First Foundation had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Foundation will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Activity at First Foundation

In other First Foundation news, Director Max Briggs acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,072 shares in the company, valued at $216,077.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,610 shares of company stock valued at $80,604. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,411,000 after buying an additional 321,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,048,000 after buying an additional 84,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,416,000 after buying an additional 153,418 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Foundation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,851,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,538,000 after buying an additional 47,717 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in First Foundation by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,752,000 after buying an additional 399,254 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading

