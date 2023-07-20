Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Rises By 25.8%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 300,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 75,605 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTH opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.