Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Drops By 17.4%

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,690,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 16,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $98.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average of $91.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $98.85.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,534,154,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63,927.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,958,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,614.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,403,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,786 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

