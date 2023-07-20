Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Drops By 17.4%

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,690,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 16,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $98.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average of $91.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $98.85.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.