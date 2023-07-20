Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Drops By 17.4%

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2023

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWIGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,690,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 16,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $98.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average of $91.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $98.85.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,534,154,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63,927.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,958,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,614.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,403,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,786 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.