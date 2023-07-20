Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Grows By 10.1%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance
JSMD opened at $65.04 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $242.60 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.
About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF
The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.
