Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Grows By 10.1%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

JSMD opened at $65.04 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $242.60 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSMD. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.