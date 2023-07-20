SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.60

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 6478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded SIGNA Sports United from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.90 to $1.90 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

