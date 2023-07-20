Signaturefd LLC Decreases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $298.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.97. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.75 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

