Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $507.80 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $385.00 and a one year high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.13.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The company had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $551.82.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

