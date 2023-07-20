Signaturefd LLC Has $616,000 Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.42.

TECK opened at $42.25 on Thursday. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

