Signaturefd LLC Has $653,000 Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,804,000 after purchasing an additional 56,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,557,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,050,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Bank of America boosted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $801.00.

Equinix Trading Up 2.1 %

Equinix stock opened at $812.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $758.21 and a 200-day moving average of $724.78. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $816.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 154.47%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

