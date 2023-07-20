Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.0 %

CARR stock opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.05.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

