Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

