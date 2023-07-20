Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,384 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 634.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $610,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.87.

NYSE:RH opened at $381.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.16. RH has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $381.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.94.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

