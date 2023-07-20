Signaturefd LLC Purchases 25 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $551.82.

MSCI Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $507.80 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $475.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

