Signaturefd LLC Purchases 3,374 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BK opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

