Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $68.48 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.72.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.28.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

