Signaturefd LLC Reduces Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $344.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.73 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.32 and a 200 day moving average of $291.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.