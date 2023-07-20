Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,339 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 188,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,446,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $172.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.28. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.63 and a 12 month high of $189.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

