Signaturefd LLC Trims Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,025 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after buying an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,162,000 after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $211.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.39. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

