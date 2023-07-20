Simmons Bank Sells 2,400 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Simmons Bank lessened its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,540 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,608,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,974,000 after purchasing an additional 173,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,190,000 after purchasing an additional 177,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.17 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

