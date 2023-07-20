Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.83

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 46349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLX. TheStreet cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 122.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 53,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

