SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Major Shareholder Sells $68,325.00 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $68,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,540,896 shares in the company, valued at $41,367,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

Shares of SKYT stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $420.24 million, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 4.19.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.38%. The company had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.80 million. Analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

