Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SWKS. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.32.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $114.50 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

