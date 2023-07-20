SNS Financial Group LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $241.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

