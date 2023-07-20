Societe Generale Downgrades Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) to Hold

Societe Generale lowered shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STRNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,000 ($39.23) to GBX 2,850 ($37.26) in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,825 ($36.94) to GBX 2,800 ($36.61) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Severn Trent to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,932.50.

Severn Trent Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $38.46.

Severn Trent Increases Dividend

About Severn Trent

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.7396 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.47. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is presently 179.41%.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

