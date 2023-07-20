Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.19.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 50.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

