S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $419.31

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $419.31 and last traded at $418.97, with a volume of 76710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $417.39.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $384.68 and its 200-day moving average is $362.98. The stock has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total value of $83,342.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,259.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $83,342.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,259.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,119 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $1,027,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 29.6% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

