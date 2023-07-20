Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.39

Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.39 and last traded at $37.32, with a volume of 62142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Sphere Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.61.

Insider Activity

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $363.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.30 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $204,675,977.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,143,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,883,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Stories

