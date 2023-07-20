Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $157.80

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 157.80 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 166 ($2.17), with a volume of 138241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.20 ($2.16).

Several research firms have recently commented on SPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spirent Communications to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 196.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,313.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.35.

In related news, insider Paula Bell sold 42,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £75,222 ($98,355.13). 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

