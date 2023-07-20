Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CMO Sells $1,037,048.89 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 71,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $1,037,048.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 439,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,404,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Arun Pattabhiraman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 16th, Arun Pattabhiraman sold 34,589 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $503,615.84.
Sprinklr Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.14, a PEG ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 0.94. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 106,499 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on CXM. TheStreet cut shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
