Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CMO Sells $1,037,048.89 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 71,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $1,037,048.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 439,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,404,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arun Pattabhiraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Arun Pattabhiraman sold 34,589 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $503,615.84.

Sprinklr Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.14, a PEG ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 0.94. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 106,499 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CXM. TheStreet cut shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Recommended Stories

