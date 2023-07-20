Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.52. The stock has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

