Startek (NYSE:SRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Startek in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Startek Price Performance
Startek stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Startek has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.85 million, a P/E ratio of -81.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Startek by 359.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Startek in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Startek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Startek in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Startek in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.
About Startek
StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.
