State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,400 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,373 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 6.4 %

CFG stock opened at $30.97 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

