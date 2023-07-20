State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 700 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,284,000 after buying an additional 1,109,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,984,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,358,000 after buying an additional 849,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

Ameren Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $85.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.51. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $97.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

