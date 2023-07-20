State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth $285,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth $418,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth $1,167,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $198.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.17. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $232.00.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,430 shares of company stock worth $13,561,727. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.12.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

