State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 5,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 488,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $79,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $154.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.34. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $293.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.58.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

