Stephens Increases J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $203.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.50.

JBHT stock opened at $195.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $156.28 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.63 and a 200-day moving average of $178.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,032,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

