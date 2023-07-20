StockNews.com Downgrades Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

Shares of GIFI stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 9.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.