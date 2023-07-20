StockNews.com Downgrades Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance
Shares of GIFI stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.59.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.
