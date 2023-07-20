StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $6.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile
Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.
