Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll Sells 7,105 Shares of The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $30,267.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 11,163 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $48,782.31.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 13,870 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $61,860.20.

Real Good Food Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:RGF opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.27. Real Good Food had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Real Good Food from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Real Good Food by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 161,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

