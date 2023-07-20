Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 5,005 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $650,149.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,191,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Qualys Stock Up 0.7 %

Qualys stock opened at $132.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.12 and its 200 day moving average is $120.87. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.60 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.