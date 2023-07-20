SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

SSY opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.13. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 287.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,448 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.