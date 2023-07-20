SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Price Performance
SSY opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.13. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
