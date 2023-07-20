TD Securities Boosts WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) Price Target to C$8.50

WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WHTCF. Scotiabank initiated coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. CIBC upped their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$3.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.34. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$4.47.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

