Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,290,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,404 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,731,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

Teck Resources stock opened at $42.25 on Thursday. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

