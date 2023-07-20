Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.36

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.36 and last traded at $54.34, with a volume of 33691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $202.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 515,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,356,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 113.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 224,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 1,526.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 198,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.