Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TLTZY. UBS Group lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

TLTZY stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $671.05 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.1155 dividend. This is a boost from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

