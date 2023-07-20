Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Upgraded by Handelsbanken to “Market Perform”

Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Tele2 AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Tele2 AB has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58.

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $671.05 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.1155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 4.17%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

